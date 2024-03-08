Charlotte brewery named ‘best beer garden in the U.S.’ by USA Today

CHARLOTTE — Two places in the Queen City can now say they’ve got the best outdoor spots to drink beer in the entire country.

USA Today released its 2024 Readers Choice awards on Friday, and it included a list of the top 10 best beer gardens in the United States.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery took the top spot on the poll. The No. 1 ranked beer garden is in Charlotte’s Lower South End, and it’s also the largest beer garden in the Southeast.

The brewery is a popular place for outdoor events, and the “Biergarten” has played host to outdoor marketplaces, festivals, and even Steve’s Coats for Kids.

Joining Olde Meck on the list is the Charlotte Beer Garden off of S. Tryon Street. The poll praised the venue’s selection of more than 400 beers on tap, along with its indoor-outdoor beer bar.

According to USA Today, the 10 best beer gardens were “selected by a panel of beer experts and voted by readers.”

