Brewery sued over alleged unpaid rent after South End closure

CHARLOTTE — Resident Culture Brewing Co. is being sued over unpaid rent, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The landlord for the brewery’s former South End taproom filed the lawsuit. The complaint claims the company breached contract by failing to pay rent after shutting its doors in August 2025. The lawsuit also alleges the brewery owes $25,000 in damages.

Resident Culture’s attorney filed a response with the court, saying it was the landlord who breached terms of the lease. The brewery claims the landlord failed to provide enough parking and mitigate damages.

According to Resident Culture’s filing, the brewery admitted to not paying rent and some of the other charges, but argues it isn’t liable for those amounts because it entered into a guaranty for the lease.

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