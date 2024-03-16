Brewery takes over shuttered space

WAXHAW, N.C. — Middle James Brewing Co. has snapped up this prime location in Waxhaw.

The brewery will take over The DreamChasers Brewery space, which recently closed following a dispute over the lease. The 5,000-square-foot brewery is located at 115 E. North Main St. in the heart of downtown. It is located in a former fire station.

“We have said many times that the cities we plant seeds in with our brewery locations are more than just an address. We look to grow roots in those towns that will bring us even closer to the folks that live there. We love that we get to become a part of the community and have the opportunity to be a spot that the locals consider their own,” Middle James posted on social media.

