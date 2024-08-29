Brewpub closes after short run

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A brewpub that opened a little more than a year ago in the heart of Mount Holly has closed.

Firehawk Brewpub posted a message on social media Wednesday afternoon, stating that it has closed the doors on its restaurant and brewery. The business will continue to deliver catering orders due this week and work with customers that have placed future orders to connect them to other vendors.

Owner Scott Blackwood had set out to create a place that would bring people together, drawing inspiration from backyard cookouts. The brewery and restaurant transformed a 1960s-era fire department building at 309 N. Main St

