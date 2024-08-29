Uptown lands new bars, food options

CHARLOTTE — A historic uptown retail property that’s been undergoing renovations for the past 18 months has several food-and-beverage establishments lined up to open in the months ahead.

Northpond Developers launched an upgrade of the common areas of The Alley at Latta Arcade in March 2023, investing $2 million into the property in an effort to make it a destination for lunch, happy hours and late-night eats.

Inspiration for the design was drawn from European shopping arcades and alleyways, with globe lighting and greenery added along the indoor thoroughfare. New awnings were installed over the building’s entryways, while walls and storefronts received fresh paint.

There’s also new artwork commemorating the history of Latta Arcade, which dates to 1914. It was built by Charlotte developer Edward Latta to house his construction company’s offices and a shopping arcade, according to the property’s website.

Among the new tenants joining the lineup is a concept from longtime Charlotte bartender Larry Suggs. He’s worked with a variety of local establishments over the years, including The Punch Room, the Cellar at Duckworth’s and Dandelion Market.

Others include a venture by Protagonist Beer, Two Scoops Creamery, Knowledge Perk Coffee Co., BFF (Burgers, Fries & Franks) and Biryani Bliss, an Indian eatery.

Read the full story and check out additional photos on CBJ’s website here.





