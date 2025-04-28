FORECAST: Outstanding weather expected over the next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for some outstanding weather over the next few days.

The heat is expected to build up; however, the humidity will stay in check.

It will start to feel a little muggier toward the middle and end of the week.

This should touch off a few showers and storms by Friday.

