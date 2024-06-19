Brewpub opens at Kannapolis ballpark

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Beer, bourbon, barbecue and baseball collide at Towel City Tavern.

The 8,000-square-foot brewpub opened Tuesday on the ground floor of Stadium Lofts at 126 West Ave. in downtown Kannapolis. That 60,000-plus-square-foot, mixed-use building is also home to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers’ retail store and 43 apartment units.

The restaurant’s patios and terrace overlook the Cannon Ballers’ stadium, providing a prime view on game day.

Read more and check out photos on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group