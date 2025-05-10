Gaston County warns residents about summer program scam targeting elderly

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police and Gaston County Social Services have issued a statement warning residents about a scam circulating via email.

The scam includes information about a summer Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). It claims to offer additional energy assistance.

The scam provides the names and phone numbers of state officials to appear legitimate.

LIEAP provides assistance with heating bills to those over the age of 60 or disabled persons receiving services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services. But Gaston County officials clarified, LIEAP does not have a summer program.

Officials said those who need assistance and qualify can apply for the Crisis Intervention Program by calling (704)862-7889, online at epass.nc.gov, or in person at the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Be cautious when you receive emails from people you do not know,” police said in a statement. “Do not provide any personal information to any organization or group if you are not familiar with them. If you suspect a scam, end the communication and report it to law enforcement.”

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scam has been asked to call Gaston County Communications at (704)866-3300.

WATCH: Anson County deputies warn of scam targeting families

Anson County deputies warn of scam targeting families

©2025 Cox Media Group