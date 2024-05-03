Bridge dedicated to Watauga County deputy killed in 2021

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A Watauga County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty has received a permanent marker in his memory.

On Friday, part of Highway 321 was named the Sergeant Christopher D Ward Bridge.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation dedicated the Watauga River Bridge to honor Ward.

Sgt. Chris Ward and Dep. Logan Fox were shot and killed during a 13-hour standoff in Boone in April 2021. Investigators said the suspect also killed his mother and stepfather before taking his own life.

Ward grew up in Watauga County and spent his entire law enforcement career protecting that community before his death.

