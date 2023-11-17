Bridge over I-85 to be dedicated to fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

CHARLOTTE — There’s a special celebration Friday to remember fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Mia Goodwin.

Goodwin was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in December 2021 while she was assisting other officers with a crash on Interstate 85 in the University area.

Goodwin was a mother of three and married to a Charlotte firefighter. She had just returned from maternity leave days before she was killed.

The truck driver, Daniel Morgan, pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to 16 to 29 months in prison.

On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will dedicate the W.T. Harris Boulevard bridge over I-85 in her honor. The bridge dedication will involve CMPD, local, and state officials.

