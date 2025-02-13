Bring back the Sting: Hornets back local bid for WNBA team

CHARLOTTE — Bring Back the Sting: That’s the name of Charlotte’s old WNBA team.

The Charlotte Hornets are now backing an effort for the team’s return.

As Channel 9′s Joe Bruno reports, no one is more hopeful than girls’ basketball players who want to see their sport grow.

The Sting played its home opener in 1997 and was one of eight original WNBA franchises but folded after the 2006 season.

Mallard Creek High School girls’ basketball coach Karyln Dixon went to games often and would love to see the Sting return.

“Those of us who grew up on it, you know, we’ve been waiting for this to come back along for a long time,” Dixon said.

That time may be coming soon. The Hornets are backing a bid by businesswoman Erica Berman to bring the Sting back to Charlotte.

The WNBA plans to add one more expansion team for a total of 16 teams.

Other cities interested include Detroit, Nashville, and Philly.

Avari Tendall says she would love to see her favorites play in the Queen City.

“A’ja Wilson, for sure, Caitlin Clark is up there,” Tendall said.

The Mallard Creek small forward and her coach say the Sting would inspire a new generation of girls’ basketball players

“Knowing that they can accomplish what they’ve already accomplished would be good for them to see,” Tendall said.

“We’ve been talking about the decline of girls participating at a young age in basketball, and I think that having, you know, so many professionals right down the road and being able to cultivate the culture here more. I think it is going to be wonderful,” Dixon said.

There’s no timeline for the WNBA to pick a city.

