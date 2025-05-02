Local

Keep Pounding Day: Team rallys to help others on day of service

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Phil Orban, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — Friday marked the 7th Annual Keep Pounding Day, and it was a day of service for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers descended across the Carolinas to help others, from building houses for those in need in Charlotte to planting gardens at a juvenile detention center outside of Columbia, South Carolina.

The day started with Panthers’ players and staff washing teachers’ cars at Walter Byers School.

