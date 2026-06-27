Brixx opens first local restaurant in five years

CONCORD, N.C. — Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar has opened its first franchise location in the Charlotte market.

That 3,500-square-foot restaurant is in Concord at 2405 Herrons Nest Place NW, Suite 100. It’s part of the Christenbury Village development, near Concord Mills.

“Opening our first new location in over five years is an exciting milestone and reflects our confidence in the strength of our brand, our team and the communities we serve,” Brixx CEO Scott Isaacs said in a statement.

The new restaurant features Brixx’s signature wood-fired oven as well as a full-service bar with craft beer, wine and cocktails. The menu offers handcrafted pizzas, wings, salads, sandwiches, appetizers and desserts.

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