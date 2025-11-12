Bryce Young’s Sneaker Ball Gala supports mental health initiatives

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young stepped into the spotlight in a fresh pair of Jordans for the Young 9 Foundation‘s inaugural Sneaker Ball Gala in Uptown.

Young welcomed guests, teammates, and Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper to raise money for a good cause.

They are raising awareness about mental health support during Men’s Mental Health Month.

“No matter your age, your walk of life, everything you know, mental health is a journey we all go through,” Young said. “There are ups and downs. It’s not all bad either.”

Bryce added, “It’s something that is tied into the community, that’s been so gracious to me and my family and it’s a cause I really believe in. So, I’m grateful for it.”

All proceeds raised will be split between Hopeway and Katie Blessing Center.

