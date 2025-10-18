Panthers QB Bryce Young talks community efforts off the field, confidence on it

CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is set to headline the Young 9 Foundation Sneaker Gala, a black-tie charity event in Uptown next month.

The gala marks Young’s largest charitable initiative to date, reflecting his commitment to giving back to the community.

It’s just one way Young has become a top role model in the community on top of leading the Panthers under center each Sunday.

Young sat down with Channel 9’s Phil Orban about his efforts.

“It’s honestly surreal sometimes being able to be in the community, interact with people, and you know for me, I’m just myself,” Young said. “Seeing sometimes the effect I can have on others...it’s definitely a blessing, it’s a very humbling thing for me.”

Young has already made a name for himself on the field, leading eight game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. He attributes his calmness in these high-pressure moments to his faith.

“All the confidence and calmness and everything, again, I’m a believer, and I know that everything is already written,” Young said. “We have a great group that’s able to lean on each other and through that, I have all the confidence in the world.”

>> You can watch the full interview this Sunday on Eyewitness News Live at the Game at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 9.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers react to thrilling victory over Cowboys)

Panthers react to thrilling victory over Cowboys

©2025 Cox Media Group