Budget shortfall hits Burke County Public Schools

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Public Schools is facing a budget deficit of $4.5 million for the coming fiscal year due to a decrease in average daily membership.

The school system is exploring all options to make up the shortfall, including attrition and consolidations, but is not discussing layoffs at this time.

The deficit is out of a total annual budget of $142 million, the Morganton News Herald Reports.

