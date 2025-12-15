FEMA grants Morganton $4 million for new recreation maintenance building

MORGANTON, N.C. — The city of Morganton is set to receive $4,063,203.21 from FEMA to build a new recreation maintenance building, replacing two maintenance buildings at Catawba Meadows Park that were destroyed during Hurricane Helene in 2024.

According to the Morganton News Herald, the project includes demolition, excavation, and installation of a new structure built to current codes and standards. The oldest of the two buildings destroyed was located closest to the Catawba River Greenway and was in a conservation easement.

It is being removed and there will no longer be an obstruction in the conservation easement.

