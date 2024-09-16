Local

Builder makes $2.7M land buy for big development

By Charlotte Business Journal

Carolina Riverside Carolina Riverside, an active-adult community in Belmont, will include a 19,000-square-foot, resort-style amenity center. (PulteGroup)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — National homebuilder PulteGroup Inc. has acquired more land for its massive age-restricted development in Belmont.

Fortune 500 company eyes Gaston County for 107-job project

In late July, an entity affiliated with Pulte acquired 63.4 acres off Armstrong Ford Road for over $2.7 million, Gaston County real estate records show. Property deeds indicate the land will be used for the Carolina Riverside project.

Pulte opened sales earlier this year for Carolina Riverside, which is eventually expected to include 809 single-family homes across 462 acres. The homes are restricted to residents ages 55 and up.

