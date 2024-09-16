Builder makes $2.7M land buy for big development

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — National homebuilder PulteGroup Inc. has acquired more land for its massive age-restricted development in Belmont.
In late July, an entity affiliated with Pulte acquired 63.4 acres off Armstrong Ford Road for over $2.7 million, Gaston County real estate records show. Property deeds indicate the land will be used for the Carolina Riverside project.
Pulte opened sales earlier this year for Carolina Riverside, which is eventually expected to include 809 single-family homes across 462 acres. The homes are restricted to residents ages 55 and up.
