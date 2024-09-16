Builder makes $2.7M land buy for big development

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — National homebuilder PulteGroup Inc. has acquired more land for its massive age-restricted development in Belmont.

In late July, an entity affiliated with Pulte acquired 63.4 acres off Armstrong Ford Road for over $2.7 million, Gaston County real estate records show. Property deeds indicate the land will be used for the Carolina Riverside project.

Pulte opened sales earlier this year for Carolina Riverside , which is eventually expected to include 809 single-family homes across 462 acres. The homes are restricted to residents ages 55 and up.

Read more on CBJ's website here.





