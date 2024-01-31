Building for construction company in Morganton catches fire

MORGANTON, N.C. — A building for a construction company in Morganton caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to public safety officials.

The fire began around 2 a.m. at FoxBuilt Construction on West Union Street.

Public safety officials said the street had to be shut down while they battled the fire.

It was ultimately brought under control just before 8:30 a.m.

Officials said no injuries have been reported; however, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

VIDEO: Ballantyne apartments catch fire, 2nd alarm issued

Ballantyne apartments catch fire, 2nd alarm issued









©2024 Cox Media Group