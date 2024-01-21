Local

Ballantyne apartments catch fire, 2nd alarm issued

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — An apartment complex in Ballantyne caught fire early Sunday morning.

The fire was large enough to require a second alarm, alerting more firefighters to the fire on Fiddlers Roof Lane in Ballantyne, which appears to be in the Camden Stonecrest Apartment Complex.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:45 a.m. Sunday and saw smoke when they arrived.

Fifty firefighters controlled the flames in 24 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire.

Details are limited as the fire is investigated.

Check this article for updates on cause and damage.

