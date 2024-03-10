Burger Madness competition returns to Cabarrus County for 4th year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — March Madness has been given a tasty twist in Cabarrus County.

The Burger Madness culinary competition has returned for its fourth year.

Customers are invited to test out a unique burger and cast their vote on which culinary construction is the best out of the 18 restaurants participating.

Johnny Roger’s BBQ on Concord Parkway South in Concord has thrown its hat in the ring for this year’s competition.

The restaurant’s owner says ‘Burger Madness’ brings good business during an otherwise slow time of year.

