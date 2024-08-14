Burger restaurant added to Ballantyne lineup

CHARLOTTE — Harriet’s Hamburgers is set for its Ballantyne debut — with two more restaurants in the pipeline for next year.

The Bowl at Ballantyne marks the first standalone location for the homegrown hamburger concept, which will open there on Aug. 20. The restaurant will give away two Harriet’s Happiness Packages, which include a $250 gift card and apparel, on opening day through a random drawing.

The 1,600-square-foot, retro-modern jewel box building comes with an expanded menu, outdoor patio and green space. It is at 15109 Bowl St.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.









©2024 Cox Media Group