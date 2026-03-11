Burke County animal shelter to pause intakes ahead of move to new facility

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Animal Resource Center will pause non-essential animal intakes starting Friday as staff prepares to move into a new facility in Morganton. Emergency animal services will remain active throughout the transition period.

The relocation to the new building on Kirksey Drive is part of an effort to improve animal care standards and increase capacity in Burke County. The upcoming facility features significantly more space than the current location.

To assist with the relocation, the shelter is currently offering free adoptions for all animals in its care. The initiative is designed to find permanent homes for pets before the move begins, reducing the number of animals that require transport to the new site.

The new facility will provide twice as much space for animals as the current shelter and is intended to support expanded community programs for Burke County residents.

The new building is scheduled to undergo final inspections in early April. If the facility passes these inspections, the shelter expects to begin accepting animals at the new location around April 7.

