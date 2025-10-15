Burke County awards $9.2M contract for new industrial shell building

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County has awarded a $9.2 million contract to Mathews Construction for the development of a new industrial shell building at Burke Business Park in Morganton.

The project, a collaboration between Burke County and Burke Development Inc. (BDI), aims to attract new industries and create quality jobs in the area, government officials stated Wednedsay in a social media post.

The facility will be a modern, move-in-ready building designed to meet the needs of prospective businesses looking to establish operations quickly.

“Economic development is a highly competitive industry, and most companies want an existing building to reduce risk and move quickly,” said Jeff Brittain, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners.

The competitive bidding process saw eight pre-qualified general contractors vying for the project, with Mathews Construction emerging as the qualified low bidder with a base bid of $9,231,000.Construction is expected to begin soon, with completion targeted for Spring 2026, once contracts are finalized.

Project highlights:

100,000 sq. ft. Class A industrial shell building

Located in Burke Business Park off Kathy Road

32-foot clear height with future expansion potential

Designed to attract advanced manufacturing and logistics industries

Supported by state economic development funding

VIDEO: Burke County couple returns home after Helene floodwaters devastate property

Burke County couple returns home after Helene floodwaters devastate property

©2025 Cox Media Group