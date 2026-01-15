Burke County deputies arrest suspect in Morganton shooting incident

CHARLOTTE — On Sunday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on Sundown Road in Morganton. Deputies identified Lyndon Dale McCorkle Jr., 43, as the suspect after interviewing witnesses.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the suspect had fled the scene. The Morganton Department of Public Safety later located McCorkle and took him into custody.

Following his arrest, McCorkle was transported to the hospital for treatment. After being released, he was taken to the Burke County Magistrate’s Office.

McCorkle has been charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony discharging a weapon into occupied property, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

He received no bond following his arraignment.

VIDEO: Speed, impairment causes deadly Burke County crash

Speed, impairment causes deadly Burke County crash

©2026 Cox Media Group