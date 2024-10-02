Burke County establishes points of distribution for emergency relief

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County officials said Tuesday they established points of distribution throughout the county to ensure easy access for residents.

The following locations have been designated as PODs where emergency supplies can be obtained.

These supplies include water, non-perishable food, toiletries, diapers, baby wipes, batteries, and other essential items and are available at no cost.

There are no time constraints for accessing these items, officials said. If you see someone at the distribution point, you are welcome to stop and collect the items you need.

POD Locations:

George Hildebran Fire/Rescue: 7470 George Hildebran School Rd., Connelly Springs

Longtown Fire Department: 7765 South Mountain Institute Rd., Nebo

Enola Fire/Rescue: 2510 Enola Rd., Morganton

Water updates:

Morganton: Water outage update

Valdese boil water advisory: Boil water advisory remains in effect

Icard Township boil water advisory: Boil water advisory remains in effect

Free bags of ice while supplies last. First come-first served:

This is a self-service so ensure the doors to the trailers remain closed while not retrieving ice or the ice will melt.

110 Bost Rd., Morganton in the old Kmart parking lot

160 Fiddlers Run Blvd., Morganton in the Fiddlers Run Shopping Center parking lot (Truck has not arrived as of 9 p.m.)

1911 Jamestown Rd., Morganton in the Brentwood Water Corporation office parking lot

1020 Main St., West Valdese in the Jim’s Indoor Flea Market parking lot

Widespread power outages continue in Burke County. Line crews continue to work on restoring power to the county.

Power outages dropped from 53% to 47% on Tuesday.

Road Closures and Flooding:

A flood advisory is in effect for Burke County until 1 p.m. Wednesday as waters continue to recede. Please continue to avoid any flooded roadways. All roads in western North Carolina and Burke County should remain closed.

Several roadways remained blocked and impassable due to trees being down or flooding issues. Please monitor www.drivenc.gov for the latest.

Cellphone Coverage:

Cellphone coverage is still degraded throughout the entire county. Telecommunication partners are working to repair critical infrastructure, specifically the fiber that feeds the cellphone networks that the catastrophic flooding washed away.

Over the next several days, the cell phone signal should continue to improve.





