Fire in Caldwell County kills multiple people, leaves dogs without owner

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — At around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, residents in a neighborhood on the Burke and Caldwell County line heard an explosion.

It was followed by the sound of emergency vehicles.

Investigators have been trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

Neighbor Judy Davis was home at the time of the incident.

“Actually I was sitting and watching TV. I just sat down to watch the TV and heard a big loud boom,” said Davis. “And I got up to look out the window because my daughter lives up there and I was afraid something had happened.”

Davis’ daughter was not in the home that was damaged and was not injured.

Fire officials said this was a multi-facility incident, but have not said specifically how many people died and their names, ages and whether they are related.

Davis knows one of the victims.

“Probably it will take a long time to get over,” Davis said. “It’s really sad. I think I’ve been very upset all day about it ‘cause he seemed to be a really nice gentleman whenever I did see him.”

Neighbors said he was an animal lover and owned at least 10 dogs.

Burke County Animal Services confirmed they are taking care of them.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been investigating this tragedy for most of the day. On Monday officials said they may be able to say who died and what sparked the deadly incident.

