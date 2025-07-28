Burke County man faces charges for repeat accident claim fraud

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man has been charged with insurance fraud after filing a repeat accident claim, according to investigators.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 23-year-old Dylan Scott Smith, stating that he faces one count of insurance fraud and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Smith allegedly filed an accident claim with Chubb Insurance, receiving $15,041 for damage to his 2019 Honda Accord, a claim he had previously collected on in 2023.

Investigators also found that Smith used fraudulently obtained bank information from SunCoast General Insurance to make a $1,950 premium payment to Chubb Insurance.

Smith was arrested on July 1 and released on a $10,000 secured bond, later appearing in Burke County District Court on July 21.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar goes to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

The North Carolina Department of Insurance encourages anyone who suspects insurance fraud to report it, offering anonymous reporting options via phone or its website.

