Huntersville resident treated for rabies after coyote tests positive for deadly virus

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person and their pet in Huntersville are being treated for rabies exposure after encountering a rabid coyote, Channel 9 learned on Thursday.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department reported the rabies exposure happened on June 6. A coyote was found near Monocacy Boulevard and it tested positive for rabies.

Public health officials say this is the fourth confirmed rabies case in Mecklenburg County this year, and it’s the first rabies case in a coyote in the county since 2018.

Rabies is deadly, but it can be prevented through vaccination. Humans can get rabies when bitten, licked, or scratched by a sick animal.

Health officials issued a reminder to never touch, approach, or feed a wild animal, even if you think it’s friendly or needs medical attention. It’s also important to keep your pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

According to Mecklenburg County Public Health, there have been two cases of rabies in raccoons and one case of rabies in a cat so far in 2026. Last year, the county reported a total of 11 documented cases of rabies.

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