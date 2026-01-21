Burke County offers free naloxone and peer support to combat overdoses

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County has experienced an increase in serious overdose incidents linked to a potentially contaminated drug supply, prompting officials to make naloxone available for free to residents.

The Burke County Opioid Response Team reported that individuals can obtain free naloxone, an effective medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, by contacting the Burke County Community Navigator at 828-842-1532.

Additionally, naloxone can be found at the Community Health Vending Machine located at Catawba Valley Health care, 205 Morgan Street SE, Valdese.

Burke County also offers peer support services for individuals affected by substance use.

These services include help in connecting individuals with treatment and recovery resources, as well as support from Peer Support Specialists. Residents seeking assistance can reach the Peer Support Line by calling 828-842-1531.

Officials urge residents to remain vigilant in the face of increased overdose risks and recommend avoiding drug use alone. Immediate action is encouraged if an overdose is suspected, including calling 911 without delay.

