Father turns grief into warning after toddler’s carfentanil overdose

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia father is turning his grief into a warning after his one-year-old son died from a carfentanil overdose in July.

Last week, police charged the child’s mother, Ebone Johnson, with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Nasir Harris.

“If you have any regard for others and care about your life at all, stay far away from that,” said Michael Harris, the father of the deceased child.

Harris described the moments with his son as unforgettable, even five months after Nasir’s tragic death.

“I close my eyes, I can still hear his voice. I can still smell him,” Harris said, recalling the bond he shared with his son.

Harris was preparing for Nasir’s birthday on July 30 when he received the devastating call that his son was not breathing.

Police reported that carfentanil, a drug designed to immobilize elephants, was found in Johnson’s home in Kings Mountain.

Experts warn that carfentanil is often mixed with other drugs and pills, increasing its danger.

Harris emphasized the importance of avoiding the drug, stating, “Avoid like it’s poison.”

He hopes his message will prevent others from experiencing the same heartache, urging vigilance against the deadly drug carfentanil.

