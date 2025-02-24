Burke County police searching for missing 60-year-old man

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say has been missing since last week.

Police said Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Phillips was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 20, leaving his home around 4 p.m. on Berea Church Road Ext. in Connelly Springs.

Phillips, 60, is described as around 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 180 pounds. The sheriff’s office said he has brown hair, a grey goatee, and brown eyes.

According to Burke County police, Phillips was wearing a grey sweatshirt and a black arm sling,

If you have any information about Phillips’ whereabouts, police ask that you call the Burke County 911 Communications Center.

