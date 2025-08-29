Burke County sets new record for visitor spending despite Hurricane Helene impact

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County has set a new record for visitor spending, reaching $154.26 million in 2024, marking an 11.9% increase from the previous year.

According to a release from the county, this growth represents the second highest percentage increase in visitor spending among North Carolina counties.

The data, commissioned by VisitNC, highlights Burke County’s significant growth in tourism despite challenges faced by the region, including the impact of Hurricane Helene.

Ed Phillips, CEO of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority, noted a 71% increase in visitors to the county’s Visitor Center from January to September 2024, alongside strong hotel demand and rising rates.

“The study confirms the strength of North Carolina’s tourism industry,” Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit NC, said.

Tourism in Burke County directly employed over 931 individuals in 2024, reflecting a 7.6% increase from the previous year, which was also the second highest growth rate in the state.

The study shows the total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Burke County amounted to $32.8 million.

State tax revenue from tourism in Burke County reached $5.86 million, while local taxes generated $4.6 million from travel-related businesses.

Despite the disruptions caused by Hurricane Helene, Burke County’s hospitality businesses experienced less damage compared to other nearby destinations.

Statewide, visitor spending in North Carolina rose 3.1% to a record $36.7 billion in 2024, with direct tourism employment increasing to 230,338.

Visitors to North Carolina generated nearly $4.5 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2024, representing a 5.8% increase from 2023.

As the area continues to recover, county leaders say its tourism sector remains a crucial contributor to the local economy and workforce.

