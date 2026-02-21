Burke County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who reported false bomb threat

MORGANTON, N.C. — Burke County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a 69-year-old Morganton man following a felony false bomb report.

John Anthony Pons, Sr., faces the felony charge after a threat was reported Friday morning at a property on Misti Brooke Lane.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, officials said. While a specialized bomb squad searched the property, investigators said they confirmed that no explosive devices were located on the premises.

The property owner reported receiving the threat by phone while they were away from the residence. Following an initial investigation, authorities identified Pons as the caller and attempted to locate him at his home at 2200 block of Misti Brooke Lane. These efforts were unsuccessful, officials said.

The search effort involved several local and state agencies working alongside the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad searched the premises for explosives while units from Brendletown Fire and Rescue, Burke County EMS, Burke County Emergency Management and the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office provided support. Law enforcement officers said they cleared the scene at approximately 1 p.m.

Pons remains at large and his current whereabouts are unknown, officials said. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has listed his bond as outstanding.

Officials asked that anyone with information regarding the location of Pons to call 828-438-5500 and press 9 to speak with a non-emergency dispatcher.

