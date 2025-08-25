Burke County victim identified after cardiac arrest call leads to homicide investigation

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 22-year-old victim in a homicide investigation that was launched following a cardiac arrest call.

Deputies responded to a call about a cardiac arrest at 3105 NC 126 on Friday. They discovered the deceased victim, identified as Matthew Yury Roderick, and launched a homicide investigation.

Two individuals have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, officials said. The suspects have been identified as Chad Allen MacJarrett and Donaven James Purcell. Both have received no bond and are expected to be in court on Monday.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Northeast Charlotte home targeted after fatal drive-by shooting

Northeast Charlotte home targeted after fatal drive-by shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group