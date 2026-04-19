Person involved in west Charlotte shootout dies after bringing themself to hospital

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a person died after bringing themself to a hospital following a shootout.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting into an occupied dwelling on the 2300 block of Dundeen Street around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

When the police arrived at the scene, officials said they found that two people had been exchanging gunfire when a bullet struck at least one home. No one at the home was injured.

But one person arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined the individual was involved in the shooting.

The person died from their injuries, police said.

Police are working to collect evidence and are investigating the scene to find out more.

They ask that anyone with information regarding the incident call 704-432-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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