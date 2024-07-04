Burn ban could impact holiday plans in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A burn ban is in effect for part of our area as the heat begins to build.

“It’s been severely dry. We haven’t had much rain. The heat is really what’s drying out everything,” resident Frank Underwood said.

The Fire Marshals Office is asking residents to refrain from setting off fireworks, which could impact Fourth of July plans.

The ban is due to the hot weather. It is causing problems for firefighters responding to brushfires in the western part of the county.

“I don’t want them doing fireworks. I don’t want them to do any burning. My nephew is a fireman up here, so he’s going to have to work hard if they set something on fire,” said visitor Helen Pierce.

Anyone found responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses associated with extinguishing that fire.

The burn ban went into effect at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fines for setting off illegal fireworks in the county range from $50 to $250.

