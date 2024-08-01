Burt Reynolds’ former NC home sold for $3M

A home in the North Carolina mountains once owned by the late actor Burt Reynolds has sold for nearly $3 million.

The mountainside home in Highlands sold on July 24 for $2.975 million. Built in 1972 and designed by Jim Fox, an architect inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, the property has a distinctive style with midcentury-modern nods and elements that showcase its natural surroundings. It was built with steel, stone and wood.

The home was listed in June at $2.95 million, selling in less than two months. It was listed by Jody Lovell with Highlands Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property’s listing states that Reynolds fell in love with the home and surrounding area while filming “Deliverance.” That well-known thriller flick was filmed in nearby Rabun County, Georgia, and released in 1972.

Click here to read more.

©2024 Cox Media Group