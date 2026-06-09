Bus driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly I‑95 crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The charter bus driver accused in a deadly chain‑reaction crash on I‑95 in Virginia has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Investigators say Jing Dong crashed into the back of an SUV late last month, triggering a massive pileup that killed five people and injured dozens more.

The bus, owned by E&P Travel out of Kings Mountain, was headed to Charlotte when the crash happened.

Jing Dong

Dong is now charged with five counts of involuntary manslaughter, as well as reckless driving.

The investigation, however, remains ongoing.

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