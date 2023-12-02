Bus routes impacted by road closures for ACC Football Championship

CHARLOTTE — Bus routes near the Bank of America Stadium will see temporary changes while the ACC Football Championship and accompanying FanFest take over Uptown.

Road closures start at 4 p.m. around the stadium where Florida State and Louisville face off. Graham Street, Mint Street, Martin Luther King Boulevard, First Street, and Brooklyn Village will be closed near the stadium.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., the following stops will be skipped on routes 1, 5, 7, 8, 16, 22, 26, 34, ad 35:

Stops missed:

Brooklyn Village Avenue and College Street, Mint Street

and College Street, Mint Street Morehead Street and Grandin Road (outbound), Grandin Road (inbound)

and Grandin Road (outbound), Grandin Road (inbound) Tryon and 3rd Street, 2nd Street, Brooklyn Village Avenue, Morehead Street, Carson Boulevard (outbound), Carson Boulevard (inbound), Bland Street (inbound), Bland Street (outbound), Park Avenue (inbound), Park Avenue (outbound), West Boulevard, Trade Street, 6th Street, Montford Point Street, 11th Street, 13th Street

and 3rd Street, 2nd Street, Brooklyn Village Avenue, Morehead Street, Carson Boulevard (outbound), Carson Boulevard (inbound), Bland Street (inbound), Bland Street (outbound), Park Avenue (inbound), Park Avenue (outbound), West Boulevard, Trade Street, 6th Street, Montford Point Street, 11th Street, 13th Street 4th and Cedar Street, Tryon Street, Church Street, Poplar Street, Graham Street, Cedar Street

and Cedar Street, Tryon Street, Church Street, Poplar Street, Graham Street, Cedar Street Trade and Graham Street, Church Street, and College Street

and Graham Street, Church Street, and College Street Graham and 5th Street (outbound), 5th Street (inbound), 6th Street

On Friday, routes were temporarily adjusted near Romare Bearden Park as fans flooded Uptown for the FanFest and ACC Honors.

Use the CATS-Pass app to find an alternative stop or route. For questions or concerns, riders can speak directly to a customer service representative at 704-336-RIDE (7433)

