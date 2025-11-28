Busiest days for Thanksgiving travel have yet to come at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — The busiest days for Thanksgiving travel are still to come at Charlotte Douglas.

Airport officials expect the most crowds this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with Sunday the busiest day — 178,000 passengers flying through.

Sunday is also expected to be the worst day for travel on the roads as people make their way home.

AAA predicted 73 million Americans would drive at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period.

If you’re out this weekend, traffic is projected to be the worst between 1 and 8 p.m.

If you’re leaving before Sunday, Channel 9’s Mark Taylor put together a full list of the best and worst times to drive over the holiday weekend.

