Busy Mooresville intersection to reopen after five months of construction

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A busy intersection near Lake Norman will reopen Monday.
Rinehardt Road at Highway 150 in Mooresville has been closed for five months.
READ MORE >> Road in Mooresville to close for construction to accommodate traffic from major development
North Carolina Department of Transportation crews reworked the intersection and added an extension road for a new neighborhood that will have more than 300 homes.
There was a concern the closure would impact Lancaster’s BBQ — a longtime restaurant along Rinehardt Road.
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