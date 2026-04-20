Busy Mooresville intersection to reopen after five months of construction

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A busy intersection near Lake Norman will reopen Monday.

Rinehardt Road at Highway 150 in Mooresville has been closed for five months.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews reworked the intersection and added an extension road for a new neighborhood that will have more than 300 homes.

There was a concern the closure would impact Lancaster’s BBQ — a longtime restaurant along Rinehardt Road.

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