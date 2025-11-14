Road in Mooresville to close for construction to accommodate traffic from major development

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Rinehardt Road at Highway 150 in Mooresville will close Monday for several months for construction, the Mooresville Tribune reported.

Traffic is expected to increase, because 339 new homes are being built in the area.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation required developers to update to the intersection to accommodate more traffic, because of the development.

The road is expected to reopen in early spring 2026.

