Busy Union County road receiving improvements after years of frustration

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A busy road in Union County has finally received some much-needed improvements and more could be on the way.

Cuthbertson Road, which runs through Waxhaw and Wesley Chapel, has frustrated drivers for years. The two-and-a-half-mile stretch would build up traffic in front of Cuthbertson High and Middle School.

William Ruele has seen a lot of change in the area since he bought land in 1989.

“The roads were totally jammed from one end to the other it would take you 20-30 mins to go 2.5 miles there’s no way police fire or an ambulance could get to anything our huge worst fear is something happening at the school.”

Neighbor Jim Hill says emergency response is his top concern.

“Do you want someone to die because the ambulance was stuck in traffic,” he asked.

A solution wasn’t simple, according to Waxhaw commission Ann Simpson.

“Cuthbertson is a different animal we have a section that’s part of the town of Waxhaw, Wesley chapel and then union county and the road itself is maintained by NCDOT,” Simpson said.

Simpson said she organized all of the stakeholders after hearing from neighbors. Part of the road has been widened and turn lanes have been added in some parts of the road. A roundabout is also coming to the north end of Cuthberston. There’s also a crosswalk for the schools.

The road is also being re-classified and elevated int eh Federal Highway System which will lead to more money for improvements.

