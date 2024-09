BELMONT, N.C. — New York Butcher Shoppe & Wine Bar is adding another location in the Charlotte region.

The restaurant has signed a leased for a 3,640-square-foot space at 100 Bryant Street in Belmont.

The property is under construction now. A timeline for the opening of the restaurant — which serves meats and cheeses, among other entrees — is unclear.

