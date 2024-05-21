Wine café joins The Bowl at Ballantyne roster

CHARLOTTE — A wine café known for its cult-like following is joining the lineup at The Bowl at Ballantyne.

Postino will open its doors in Charlotte this summer in a 5,213-square-foot space that includes seating for 198 plus a spacious 56-seat outdoor patio.

Drawing its name from the Italian word for postman – an homage to the former 1940s post office where the first Postino was born over 20 years ago in Arizona – the restaurant’s menu will deliver bruschetta, panini, salads, and a lineup of charcuterie boards and shareables paired with an ever-changing selection of boutique wines, craft brews, and cocktails. There will be a wide selection of North Carolina craft brews and more than 30 wines available by the glass.

Postino will be open daily for lunch and dinner. The restaurant will offer daily specials and $25 “Bottle & Board” on Monday and Tuesday (a bottle of wine and a board of bruschetta for $25).

“As one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, it’s clear that there is so much to love about the Charlotte area: from the sense of modern sophistication to the bustling streets and dynamic arts and culture scene,” Postino Co-Founder and CEO Lauren Bailey said in a news release. “And we are so lucky to have found the perfect space at The Bowl at Ballantyne, which, without a doubt, will become the ultimate destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment as it continues to grow. We couldn’t be more eager to dive into the passionate Queen City community.”

Postino has more than 20 locations, including cafes in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Georgia.

