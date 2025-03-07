BWP and Associates to lead Fort Mill School District’s superintendent search

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill School District Board of Trustees has selected BWP and Associates to lead the search for the district’s next superintendent.

BWP and Associates, known for its expertise in K-12 education, was chosen for its understanding of school systems and its commitment to an inclusive search process.

“We believe BWP and Associates’ expertise and collaborative approach will be invaluable in attracting a highly qualified pool of candidates who align with our district’s vision,” said Kristy Spears, FMSD Board Chair.

Dr. Kevin Castner and Dr. Percy Mack of BWP Associates will lead the search process, providing an overview and outlining opportunities for public engagement at a future board meeting.

The firm plans to facilitate a comprehensive public engagement process to gather community input on the district’s strengths, challenges, and priorities.

“We are honored to partner with the Fort Mill School District in this important search,” said Kevin Castner of BWP and Associates.

Further details, including feedback surveys, stakeholder meetings, and community forums, will be shared in the coming weeks.

The search for a new superintendent is expected to involve significant community involvement, ensuring that the chosen leader aligns with the district’s vision and priorities.

VIDEO: Rock Hill and Fort Mill school districts discuss superintendent search process

Rock Hill and Fort Mill school districts discuss superintendent search process









©2025 Cox Media Group