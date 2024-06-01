Byrce Young hosts free youth football camp

CHARLOTTE — Bryce Young and his 9 Young Foundation held their first free youth football camp in Charlotte.

And the turnout from camper to counselor was pretty impressive.

Organizers said registration was capped at 300 kids; however, those slots filled up immediately.

Meanwhile, well over a dozen Panther teammates were on hand to help out with the event that was held at Johnson C. Smith University.

Those players included Adam Thielen, Taylor Moton, Austin Corbett, new offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, as well as team owner Nicole Tepper.

Young told Channel 9 that he wanted to give back to those who have supported him during a whirlwind rookie season.

“I’ve been blessed to where I feel like I’ve been embraced, and a lot of people have been able to interact with me and watch me, but for me, being able to come in and interact and actually be with kids and people in the community and be able to have those interactions is something I’ve been looking forward to for a really long time,” Young explained.

The campers performed drills and competed for the title of fastest camper.

Young said he will be back to work next week for the final week of organized team activities.

