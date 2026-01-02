Cabarrus County agencies search for missing 78-year-old

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County agencies are working together to locate a missing 78-year-old man.

James Thomas Kluttz was reported missing on Thursday around 7:40 p.m.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report at the 4100 block of Lower Stone Church Road. A family member had last seen Kluttz at 7:40 a.m. Thursday, and around 4 p.m. family realized he was missing.

Officials said they believe Kluttz is wearing camouflage overalls and a red and black toboggan.

Kluttz has diabetes and wears a Libre 3 insulin monitor on his arm. Officials said he is blind in his left eye, but otherwise physically fit.

The sheriff’s office asked that neighbors in the area keep an eye out for Kluttz and check any security, trail, or doorbell cameras for footage of Kluttz traveling through the area.

Multiple agencies are working together to search for Kluttz. The sheriff’s office has launched drones and a land search team. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is also assisting in the search via helicopter.

Officials said Cabarrus County EMS, the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office, Cabarrus County Squad 410, Cabarrus County Emergency Management, and Rimer Volunteer Fire Department are also assisting in the search.

Anyone who finds video of or spots Kluttz has been asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or 911, if appropriate.

