HARRISBURG, N.C. — A Cabarrus County chemical company will continue to pursue an industrial landfill on its property.

Venator Chemicals told Channel 9 they will apply for a special use permit from the Harrisburg Board of Adjustment.

Earlier this week, the board upheld a decision that a permit is required.

Venator develops titanium dioxide pigments that are used in manufacturing plastics.

